N.S. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeking input on potential district alterations

Nova Scotia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission is seeking the public’s opinion on five draft proposals that would significantly change the province’s electoral map.

The commission has so far scheduled eight public consultations throughout the province, with the last one slated for Sept. 22.

Commission chairman Colin Dodds hopes presenting a draft of the changes will be a more effective method than in years past.

“Previously, commissions would go out and say, ‘Tell us what you think,’ whereas this time we’ve taken the current boundaries and we’re proposing changes,” said Dodds.

One of the draft proposals focuses on the Acadian community of Cheticamp, saying it should either become a separate, extraordinary district or merge with Richmond.

If accepted, the merger would create an unusual discontiguous riding, causing the district to represent Acadians from separate geographic areas.

The proposal also calls for restoring the predominantly black riding of Preston and the largely Acadian ridings of Clare and Argyle.

Dodds says the intention is to restore Clare and Argyle exactly where they were while also “tweaking” would happen to Preston and Richmond.

“The argument is one of effective representation of minority populations,” he said. “The African Nova Scotian population and the Acadian population is disbursed … so we’ve put (the draft) up for discussion.”

WATCH: Nova Scotia Acadian Federation demands electoral map be redrawn before next election

Marianne McGraw, former MLA for Halifax-Bedford Basin, welcomes the constructive dialogue that comes with the public consultations.

“I think it’s important that citizens hear more about what goes on here and have an understanding of how that can impact how they’re represented,” said McGraw. “I think that really is at the root of why democracy is ignored… maybe it starts at how communities are knit together to elect a representative.”

The schedule for the rest of the public consultations is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Salle Père-Maurice-LeBlanc, Centre communautaire de Par-en-Bas, Tusket, Yarmouth County, 4258 NS-308

Saturday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Clare Veterans’ Centre, 9938 Highway 1, Saulnierville, Digby County

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Black Cultural Centre, 10 Cherry Brook Road, Preston

Thursday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Cole Harbour Place, Westphal Room, 51 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth

Friday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Louisdale and District Fire Hall, RR#1 Hwy 4, Louisdale, Richmond County

Saturday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Chéticamp Legion, 15438 Cabot Trail Road, Chéticamp

Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to noon: Inverary Resort Conference Centre, Glasgow 1 Room, 368 Shore Road, Baddeck

Saturday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Cambridge Inn Suites Hotel, 380 Esplanade, Sydney

—With files from The Canadian Press