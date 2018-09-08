Thousands of Western students to participate in Orientation Serves Day

Over 2,500 first-year students at Western University will be getting their hands dirty Saturday when they take part in Orientation Serves day.

The initiative – piloted for the first time last year – sees Western partner with local organizations to send students into the community for one day of volunteering during Orientation Week.

“We designed it so that students can get involved in the community and find out more about their new city by getting involved with different organizations,” said charity orientation co-ordinator Jenna Froebelius.

Froebelius adds that the number of organizations involved has jumped from 20 last year to 60 this year.

“Since this is the second year we’re doing this, I think more of these organizations have caught on to what we’re doing,” she said.

“Many of these organizations only get about five volunteers to help with their daily operations, but seeing the opportunity of getting about 40 students to help out for the day has proved to be a great success.”

First-year students and their orientation leaders will be bussed to various locations for the afternoon to support many non-profit organizations across the community.

Orientation Serves Day runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.