Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new road in Kelowna

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the opening of a new road in Kelowna.

John Hindle Drive was opened on Friday, August 31st. The $12 million project provides alternative access to UBC Okanagan and Kelowna International Airport, reduces congestion and travel times along Highway 97 and provides an alternate connection to Glenmore Road.

“Over the next 20 years, by encouraging future growth in urban centres and making investments like John Hindle Drive that make sustainable transportation options easier and more convenient, we will be able to meet the increasing demand for travel with less need for expensive road expansions,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

This important road and cycling network addition, connects Kelowna’s north end with UBCO and Hollywood Road North. It also completes the final segment of John Hindle Drive, connecting the Glenmore landfill with UBCO.

“Investing in our transportation networks is key to sustaining economic growth and creating liveable communities,” said Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna–Lake Country. “I am pleased to see these important upgrades to John Hindle Drive complete, which will make getting to campus easier for students, increase airport connections for tourists, and help businesses in the area move their goods safely and efficiently.”

A pedestrian overpass is scheduled for completion on Tuesday, September 25th and provides the community with a safe and direct link to UBCO. The pathway leading to the overpass will run parallel to Academy Way, spanning John Hindle Drive and connecting to UBCO. This project has an estimated cost of $1.5 million.