Entertainment
September 7, 2018 8:06 pm
Updated: September 7, 2018 8:07 pm

Saskatoon police belt Backstreet Boys for lip sync challenge

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: On Friday morning, SPS posted this Facebook video of members singing Backstreet Boys’ popular song ‘I Want It That Way.'

A A

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) brought its A-game to the lip sync challenge.

On Friday morning, SPS posted a Facebook video of members singing Backstreet Boys’ popular song ‘I Want It That Way.’

The song was also bookended by a scene reenactment from the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

READ MORE: Virginia police and firefighters get their ‘Uptown Funk’ in viral lip-sync video

The video gained the attention of one of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter.

The video also poked fun at the stereotype of police and their love for donuts with a scene in Tim Hortons.

Story continues below

SPS central division Insp. Randy Huisman volunteered to participate in the video.

He said the concept started after U.S. police departments produced lip sync videos earlier this summer.

“There were a couple officers in our patrol section that came up with the great idea and wanted to get this back up and running for Canada,” Huisman said.

Members from patrol, K-9, air support, bike, tactical support and traffic units joined in, as well as civilian members.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police Service joins lip-sync battle

SPS wasn’t challenged to join the viral battle, but it is now calling on Regina police to try the challenge.

“I’ve got a brother from another mother down in Regina. His name is Chief Evan Bray. I would like to challenge the Regina Police Service because ‘I want it that way,'” joked Huisman as he sang the lyrics to the song.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Backstreet Boys
Brooklyn NIne-Nine
Facebook
I Want It That Way
Lip Sync
Lip Sync Challenge
Nick Carter
Randy Huisman
Regina Police
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Social Media
SPS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News