Saskatoon police belt Backstreet Boys for lip sync challenge

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) brought its A-game to the lip sync challenge.

On Friday morning, SPS posted a Facebook video of members singing Backstreet Boys’ popular song ‘I Want It That Way.’

The song was also bookended by a scene reenactment from the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The video gained the attention of one of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter.

This is Soooo good!! wait till the donut scene! #copsrock https://t.co/5TaF1cZzkK — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 7, 2018

The video also poked fun at the stereotype of police and their love for donuts with a scene in Tim Hortons.

We hope our donuts are always your fire, the one desire😉🍩 Great job, @SaskatoonPolice! https://t.co/gLfFYNtgiC — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) September 7, 2018

SPS central division Insp. Randy Huisman volunteered to participate in the video.

He said the concept started after U.S. police departments produced lip sync videos earlier this summer.

“There were a couple officers in our patrol section that came up with the great idea and wanted to get this back up and running for Canada,” Huisman said.

Members from patrol, K-9, air support, bike, tactical support and traffic units joined in, as well as civilian members.

SPS wasn’t challenged to join the viral battle, but it is now calling on Regina police to try the challenge.

“I’ve got a brother from another mother down in Regina. His name is Chief Evan Bray. I would like to challenge the Regina Police Service because ‘I want it that way,'” joked Huisman as he sang the lyrics to the song.