Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie releases re-election platform

Mayor Cam Guthrie is out with his re-election platform as he seeks a second term in the October election.

Released on Friday, “A Stronger, Safer Community” features six pillars which Guthrie goes into detail about in a series of videos posted online.

No. 1 on that list addresses crime prevention and public safety.

Guthrie said he would recommend an immediate investment of up to $750,000 per year to the Guelph Police Service for new officers, technology or prevention programs.

“Continuing to address crime and community safety is my No. 1 priority if re-elected,” he said. “In addition, I will continue to invest in roads, sidewalks and ensuring value for taxpayer dollars.”

Some of the other promises in the platform are already underway, like a community centre for the south end, the Baker Street redevelopment and completing departmental service reviews.

Other promises include more dog parks, expanded transit, the return of online voting and eliminating single-use plastics at city-owned facilities.

“When it comes to waste, we need to take another leadership position,” Guthrie said.

“I’m going to be looking to you to support me in regards to these types of issues in phasing out single-use plastic at the city of Guelph.”

Guthrie also wants to create a dedicated fund for any costs the city has to cover for expanding Guelph General Hospital.

His plan involves using the extra dividend created from the Guelph Hydro/Alectra merger instead of going into debt or creating a special levy.

“I brought this very issue to council three years ago but council voted it down, they did not want to have a discussion about it,” Guthrie explained. “But I want to have the discussion about it.”

Guthrie is up against one opponent, Aggie Mlynarz. The former NDP candidate in the provincial election released her platform on Tuesday.

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 22.