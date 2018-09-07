Montreal couple in their 80s found dead at home; police ruling out foul play

Two people in their 80s have been found dead in their Montreal home after neighbours noticed they hadn’t been seen for some time.

Police officers discovered the bodies Wednesday and have ruled out foul play.

The man was 87 and the woman, 86.

Local health officials who would check in on the couple have opened an investigation.

Radio-Canada quoted one neighbour as saying she saw a multitude of flies when she looked in the window and that she was convinced there was at least one corpse inside.

The CBC’s French-language network said neighbours hadn’t seen or heard from the couple for between four and six weeks.