5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2018.
1 – SKOOKUM Festival
September 7-9
Stanley Park, Vancouver
Skookumfestival.com
2 – Penticton Dragon Boat Festival
September 8 & 9
Skaha Lake Park
Pentictondragonboat.com
3 – Grandparents Day
September 9 1PM-4PM
Okanagan Heritage Museum
Kelownamuseums.ca
4 – Weedbusters
September 9 1PM-4PM
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org
5 – Vancouver Feast of Fields
September 9 1PM-5PM
UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive
Feastoffields.com
