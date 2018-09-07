5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
September 7, 2018 1:53 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Skookum Music Festival and the Vancouver Feast of Fields

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2018.

1 – SKOOKUM Festival
September 7-9
Stanley Park, Vancouver
Skookumfestival.com

2 – Penticton Dragon Boat Festival
September 8 & 9
Skaha Lake Park
Pentictondragonboat.com

3 – Grandparents Day
September 9 1PM-4PM
Okanagan Heritage Museum
Kelownamuseums.ca

4 – Weedbusters
September 9 1PM-4PM
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
Metrovancouver.org

5 – Vancouver Feast of Fields
September 9 1PM-5PM
UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive
Feastoffields.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News