Pedestrian, 76, struck by dump truck dies from injuries

A 76-year-old man who was struck by a commercial dump truck on Friday morning in Ottawa’s south end has died from his injuries, Ottawa police have confirmed.

Police said the collision occurred at 9 a.m. on Ann Street in Manotick, located about a half hour south of downtown Ottawa. The street remains closed between Beaverwood Road and Maple Avenue and officers urge road users “to avoid the area until further notice.”

Paramedics assessed the driver of the vehicle at the scene, police in a news release.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said no other details about the fatal crash are available at this time, as officers are still investigating what happened.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the collision to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Individuals can submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.