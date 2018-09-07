Hamilton police officer injured in overnight pursuit

A Hamilton police officer has suffered minor injuries after a pursuit overnight.

READ MORE: Suspects still at large in St. Catharines triple shooting

Officers first noticed a vehicle with at least one flat tire being driven on Wilson Street around 4 a.m. Friday, but when they went to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

The vehicle ended up being driven the wrong way on Highway 403 in the area of the Linc.

It left the highway and ended up wedged between some rocks in the driveway of a home on Southcote Road in Ancaster.

Police say the driver tried to resist arrest, causing an officer to suffer a minor arm injury.

READ MORE: Suspect sought, after armed bank robbery in Stoney Creek

A 43-year-old man is facing numerous charges including impaired driving, while the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was also taken into custody.

Both of the accused are from Ohsweken.