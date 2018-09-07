Canada
September 7, 2018

Hamilton police officer injured in overnight pursuit

By Reporter  900 CHML

Hamilton police have arrested two people after an overnight pursuit.

A Hamilton police officer has suffered minor injuries after a pursuit overnight.

Officers first noticed a vehicle with at least one flat tire being driven on Wilson Street around 4 a.m. Friday, but when they went to stop the vehicle, the driver took off.

The vehicle ended up being driven the wrong way on Highway 403 in the area of the Linc.

It left the highway and ended up wedged between some rocks in the driveway of a home on Southcote Road in Ancaster.

Police say the driver tried to resist arrest, causing an officer to suffer a minor arm injury.

A 43-year-old man is facing numerous charges including impaired driving, while the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was also taken into custody.

Both of the accused are from Ohsweken.

