Suspects still at large in St. Catharines triple shooting

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say they’re continuing to search for two suspects wanted in a shooting in a small Ontario city that sent three people to hospital.

The chief of Niagara regional police says officers are still working to identify the two men believed to be behind the Thursday afternoon shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

Bryan MacCulloch tweeted that officers are still pursuing “all leads” to identify the men, who police previously described as between 19 and 23 years old.

LATEST on #STCShooting | Police continue to search for two suspects after targeted shooting that injured 3 people. Officers maintained one scene overnight for 'forensic examination.'

The daylight shooting in downtown St. Catharines involved multiple scenes, closed several streets for hours and kept people out of their homes throughout the evening.

Police tweeted that they are still on location at one of the scenes as the investigation continues.

The shooting, which police have descried as targeted, left two people with life-threatening injuries and a third with non life-threatening injuries.