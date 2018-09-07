Public consultations to start on Turcot Interchange pedestrian walkway

Public consultations are starting on the park and pedestrian walkway over the Turcot Interchange, the City of Montreal said Friday.

The nature park, which will be in the ecoterritory of the Saint-Jacques escarpment, will link the boroughs of LaSalle, Lachine, the Sud-Ouest and Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The escarpment is one of 10 ecoterritories identified by the City of Montreal in its nature conservation plan.

“We’ll create a pond in the park and hills to protect the park from the noise on the highway,” said Montreal Plateau Mayor Luc Ferrandez last June.

City officials say they want to increase the number of protected environments, while at the same time giving residents a new park and improving the look of the entrance to the downtown core.

The train tracks and Highway 20 will be moved further north and the City of Montreal proposes to develop 30 hectares of land by:

developing a park in the old Turcot yards, including wetlands and wooded areas;

creating a north-south link for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the escarpment, railway and highway;

installing a “green and emblematic” city entrance.

The project to build a bridge near the Turcot Interchange was first floated in 2010 by Transports Québec.

The provincial government and the City of Montreal will split the cost for the walkway.

Transport Minister André Fortin noted work is expected to begin in 2020.

The consultation process will involve residents and stakeholders to “ensure the project reflects their expectations and needs.”

Anyone interested in the project can attend an information session on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Montreal (5035 de Maisonneuve Blvd. W.).

The session will also be aired on the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) website and Facebook page.