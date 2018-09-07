Fire on Provencher Blvd. deemed accidental

Crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard at 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Winnipeg police say they found a working fire with heavy flames at a two-storey, wood frame business.

A nearby business owner captured video of firefighters and trucks surrounding the area.

Nobody hurt, my shop ok. Next door is a mess. @cityofwinnipeg #WinnipegFireDepartment are AWESOME people! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TBs5V7yBjk — Winnipeg Chocolates (@poppchocolates) September 7, 2018

Crews left the scene at 11 p.m. but continued to check in periodically throughout the night to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Police say there are no injuries, but the building is left with extensive damage.

They’re calling it an accidental fire and that it’s not suspicious.