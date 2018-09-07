Toronto police release footage of suspect in downtown shooting

Toronto police have released security footage of a suspect wanted in relation to a downtown shooting that left one person dead.
Officers said 22-year-old Jesse Graham-Richter of Toronto died in the Aug. 19 shooting, but they have yet to find the suspect responsible.
A spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were called to a building on Adelaide Street, west of Parliament Street, around 2:05 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said the man was found inside the property suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The suspect is described as five feet ten inches, medium build, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and twisted braided black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
— With files from Nick Westoll.
