Toronto police release footage of suspect in downtown shooting

Toronto police have released security footage of a suspect wanted in relation to a downtown shooting that left one person dead.

Officers said 22-year-old Jesse Graham-Richter of Toronto died in the Aug. 19 shooting, but they have yet to find the suspect responsible.

A spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were called to a building on Adelaide Street, west of Parliament Street, around 2:05 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said the man was found inside the property suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The suspect is described as five feet ten inches, medium build, wearing a black jacket, dark pants and twisted braided black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Shooting:

-1 vehicle is being investigated in the area

-suspect desc: M/W, wearing all dark clothing

-male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene

-Homicide Detectives have taken over the case#GO1528994

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2018

Man pronounced dead on scene from a shooting at a condo building on Adelaide St west of Berkeley St. Victim was wounded in the head. This is #Toronto’s 3rd homicide in about 8 hours. @416TPSUnit @TPSHomicide pic.twitter.com/Ekn087XkZW — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 19, 2018

— With files from Nick Westoll.