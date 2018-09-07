Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mississauga

One man is dead after he was struck by a car in Mississauga, Peel Regional police say.

Officers said they were called to the area of Derry Road and Hurontario Street with reports of a motor vehicle collision around 5:50 a.m.

One man, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said they believe the driver was the one who made the call to police.

The driver remained on the scene.

Male pedestrian pronounced on scene by paramedics

Roads will be closed for a period of time.

Major Collision Bureau Attending. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 7, 2018