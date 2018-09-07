Bill Kelly: Can Ontario taxpayers afford Doug Ford’s agenda?

There was a general consensus in this year’s provincial election that the Wynne government had to go, and voters kicked them to the curb and gave the reins of power to Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives.

But as Ford rolls out his agenda, many of those same voters who opted for change are getting stung by sticker shock as they start to add up the cost of some of the Ford government’s agenda.

His cancellation of the Green Energy Act and cap and trade is likely to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation and legal costs; and let’s not forget that school boards and cities were counting on the revenue from cap and trade for much-needed infrastructure fix-ups, and guess who’s likely to get stuck with the bill for those projects now.

Now, let’s talk about legal costs.

The Ford government will spend a lot of time and money in court trying to defend their decisions to scrap the sex-ed program and the basic income pilot project and, of course, they’ve budgeted $30 million to fight the federal government’s carbon tax plan, in spite of the fact that many legal experts say it’s a battle they cannot win.

Voters dumped the Wynne government because of their reckless spending, but as these costs continue to accumulate, we have to wonder if we’re any better off.

It reminds me of the classic song from The Who; meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML