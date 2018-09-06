Cyclist struck in West Kelowna
West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle that sent one person to hospital on Thursday afternoon.
At 12:30 p.m., police were called to the accident at Highway 97 and Elliott Road.
The cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey.
He was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is co-operating with RCMP, police said.
“Witnesses are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment,” O’Donaghey said.
