September 6, 2018 11:33 pm

Cyclist struck in West Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Emergency crews assist cyclist after he was struck by vehicle on Thursday afternoon in West Kelowna.

Courtesy: Dave Ogilvie/ Global Okanagan
West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle that sent one person to hospital on Thursday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., police were called to the accident at Highway 97 and Elliott Road.

The cyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is co-operating with RCMP, police said.

“Witnesses are asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment,” O’Donaghey said.

 

