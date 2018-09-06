City of Coquitlam may lift bylaw banning digital billboards — as long as they don’t distract motorists

Are they distracting? Or helpful? The City of Coquitlam is letting residents speak when it comes to the possibility of potentially distracting advertisements posted throughout the city.

Digital billboards have never been allowed under the cities sign bylaw and they haven’t been discussed before council since 2013.

Now, Senior Planner Chris McBeath said they’re now revisiting the idea after a recent influx of requests.

McBeath said, “our message back has been that they’re not permitted, so we have been seeing those messages coming in and other municipalities have been allowing them in certain situations under certain conditions.”

The city is looking at the idea of “static images” occurring on billboards for around 10 seconds per advertisement — McBeath adding that video or moving images could take peoples eyes off the road.

“Distracting motorists is probably the biggest concern,” said McBeath.

He said a recent online survey has been posted by the city, inviting feedback and asking how the billboards might be beneficial.

“Things like posting an amber alert, opportunities for local businesses to advertise, opportunities to advertise city events,” said McBeath.

Right now, both third-party signs and billboards are currently prohibited.

A discussion is and review of the public’s input is expected in Octobers council meeting.