‘I know what it’s like to die’: Sentencing submissions made in 2017 hatchet killing case

Sitting in a cell for 23 hours a day, Daniel Forest says there’s not a moment that goes by that he doesn’t think about what he’s done.

On Thursday, sentencing submissions were made in the case after Forest pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter earlier this year in the death of 45-year-old Rodney Wailing.

Court heard it was a drug deal gone wrong that ended when Forest pulled out a hatchet and sunk it into Wailing’s chest, who at the time was defending another person at a Saskatoon home in the 200-block of Avenue I South.

Wailing was taken to Royal University Hospital where he was declared deceased on arrival. It was later determined he bled out because the hatchet had nicked a major artery in his heart.

Five days later, Forest turned himself into police on Jan. 16, 2017, and was initially charged with second-degree murder.

“[Manslaugher] takes the life sentence off the table and obviously, our submission today was that the accused be sentenced to a further period of incarceration of two years less a day in a provincial institution followed by probation,” Forest’s lawyer Brian Pfefferle said.

“The Crown is obviously seeking a much greater sentence of 10 years.”

The Crown said it would have sought 12 years-plus if it weren’t for the horrific abuse Forest suffered through as a child outlined in the pre-sentence report.

The defence detailing the torture Forest was subjected to including not being able to speak much more than broken English by the age of nine, and that he only weighed 40 pounds for being malnourished.

As a result, Forest developed osteoporosis. He still has scars from when his hands were placed on a hot wood stove and he was shuffled through 16 different homes as a child.

“The type of abuse and significant neglect that he suffered at such a young age is something you don’t see very often in our court system,” Pfefferle added outside of court.

Nine victim impact statements were submitted to the court. Family members wept and said Forest stole their moments of hope and happiness, and replaced them with anger and sadness.

Among the pain came a powerful message from the victim’s sister Ethel Stonechild.

“You were doing what addictions demand but I expect you to help others. Find a way to help someone and if that someone is you, then that’s good enough. Daniel, take care of yourself, take the changes to heal,” Stonechild’s message said.

When asked if Forest wanted to address the family, he rose and gave a tearful apology. He thinks of all the ways that night could have ended in a different outcome. He would trade places with Wailing if he could because he already knows what it’s like to die after being a child of emotional, mental, physical and sexual abuse.

“Maybe if I had different circumstances, I would have turned out differently,” Forest said.

“I’ve been let down so many times in life. Let me redeem myself.”

Before sitting, Forest asked the judge for mercy and said he can and will do better. Forest will find out his fate on Sept. 28 after the judge said he needed more time before delivering his decision.

