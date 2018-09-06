What’s happening in Waterloo? Here’s your guide to the region’s events this weekend

The kids have now headed back to school but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end as there are a wide variety of interesting events happening throughout the region this weekend.

The following is a list of some of the activities you can find throughout the area.

Cambridge Fall Fair (Cambridge)

Celebrating its 179th year, the Cambridge Fall Fair kicks off Thursday night at Dixon Park.

The fair will offer monster truck rides along with other amusement rides, a demolition derby and even a baby show. Gowan will perform on Saturday night as the feature performance of the fair.

Click here for a listing of all the fair has to offer.

Steve Earle and the Dukes (Kitchener)

Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage at Centre in the Square on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Earle, who has won three Grammys, is probably best known for his hit single Copperhead Road.

For more info on tickets, click here.

Hold the Line Cycling and Music Folk festival (St. Agatha)

Now in its second year, the festival offers folk music from the likes of Anwar Khurshid, Cascabel, Jack Garto and Onion Honey and bicycle rides as it attempts to honour the Waterloo Region’s Countryside Line.

The event takes place Friday night and Saturday in St. Agatha and guests have the option of camping overnight.

Waterloo Rib & Craft Beer Festival

The Northern Heat Rib Series will be in Waterloo this weekend and it will not only be bringing meat, it will also bring a wide variety of craft beers to wash it down with some tasty suds.

The event will take place Friday through Sunday in Waterloo and will also feature live music as well as carnival games.

Kitchener-Waterloo Knitters’ Guild Knitters Fair (Kitchener)

The Fair will offer visitors more than 70 knitting-related vendors, a fashion show and a spa.

It runs Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the twin pads at the Aud.

Polish Harvest & Food Festival (Breslau)

Dozynki is a Polish celebration of thanksgiving that has occurred for 100s of years.

This year’s K-W event will take place at Polski Dom 2000 in Breslau on Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. Guests will get a chance to see traditional food and sample tasty Polish food.

15th Annual Soap Box Derby (Cambridge)

A year ago, the event had nearly 200 competitors between the ages of five and 10 compete.

This year’s soap box derby takes place Saturday at the Calvary United Church and also offers carnival games, bouncy castles and free food.

If you wish to have your event considered for future editions of ‘What’s happening Waterloo?’ please email globalkitchener@globalnews.ca.