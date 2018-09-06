Air quality advisory re-issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley due to smoke

Metro Vancouver has once again re-issued an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to smoke from wildfires burning in B.C. and the western United States.

Metro Vancouver says the levels of fine particulate matter in the air are lower than those during the wildfire smoky days in August but a noticeable haze may continue to be present while elevated levels of fine particulate matter persist.

Improvements in air quality are expected to begin overnight and into Friday as a significant change in the weather is forecast to bring clean marine air into the region.

Metro Vancouver says people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.