PROMISE TRACKER: What Vancouver mayoral candidates are promising voters

Leading up until the Oct. 20 municipal election you will be hearing a lot of promises from mayoral candidates. Global News will be tracking these promises to provide a one-stop shop to prepare yourself before you vote. The promises will be from social media posts, platforms, media releases and public forums.

Hector Bremner, YES Vancouver

Bremner has provided a five-point plan on his website. Some of the commitments are very specific, some are more vague.

Housing

This is the cornerstone of Bremner’s run for mayor. His campaign slogan has been Let’s Fix Housing from the beginning and is now using the “Let’s Fix” as a catch-all for his policies.

He has promised the following fixes on housing:

City-wide pre-zoning for housing projects. Bremner pledges that this change would take politicians out of the permit process and end building-by-building rezoning to replace it with pre-zoned areas.

Using incentives, 99-year leases, and city-owned land to add to middle class and affordable housing.

Create a wait-time cap for permit applications.

Taxes

Bremner’s specific policies on taxes are vague, including this statement on his website: “A simple solution would be to add more homes, which would help solve our housing crisis, and reduce the share of taxes that each of us pays.”

Other promises include:

“Stop taxing small business out” of Vancouver

Promising to “restore good management” to Vancouver’s economy

Transportation

Once again, this all comes down to housing for Bremner. His website reads, “with the lack of density and affordable housing close to where we work, they (Vision Vancouver) have forced our city on to highways, and into traffic.”

Other promises include:

Flooding the market with options like car sharing and improved transit.

Ian Campbell, Vision Vancouver

Vision Vancouver has not yet released a platform for the 2018 election but the expectation is Campbell will support many of the policies Vision Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson supported. As of Sept. 6, only a transportation platform has been released.

Transportation

Campbell is making the Broadway subway line extension to UBC a priority. He has promised to champion a “city-led, multi-stakeholder coalition of business, labour, non-profits, students and local residents to champion the project heading into the 2019 Federal election.”

Other promises:

Immediately initiate a third-party economic impact study of building the Subway all the way out to UBC.

Extend the city’s Broadway Corridor planning process (currently underway) to go all the way west to UBC.

Opioid Crisis

Vision Vancouver has not yet released a policy on the opioid crisis. But in a tweet on International Overdose Awareness Day, Vision said: “we need safe and accessible drug use options with wrap-around services that support people in getting the help they need.”

David Chen, ProVancouver

Housing

Implement 1:1 ratio of market vs. non-market housing

Zone new developments for at least 50 per cent purpose-built rentals

Improve housing security by preventing demovictions and renovictions

Celebrate and protect heritage buildings

Improve community amenities financed with transparent funding for projects

Amend short terms rental (eg. Airbnb) bylaws to protect long-term housing stock and to address legal and safety concerns

Work towards rent control legislation for municipalities

Push for taxation models crediting time lived here to avoid speculative global investor abuse

Transportation

Modernize bylaws for advancements, such as autonomous vehicles and future lifestyle innovations.

Implement a Regional Public Transportation Strategy for Metro Vancouver Region to address congestion, not mobility pricing.

Accessibility and affordability

Create and protect shared community spaces and playgrounds.

Increase childcare access, spaces in schools, and regulation and monitoring of private caregivers.

Address shortage of out-of-school care services.

Local business

Encourage customers to support local businesses.

Create commercial property tax formulas that help small businesses compete.

Develop permanent spaces for farmers’ markets, artists, and entertainers.

Increase programs to encourage entrepreneur development.

Government Accountability

Increase budget for service-oriented roles and decrease public relations budget.

Implement open public data for transparency.

Fast-track purpose-built rentals.

Hire more staff in anticipation of retirement waves.

Develop and fund effective disaster plans for extreme events.

Environment

Create practical garbage, recycling, and organic pick up to improve city health and sanitation.

Ken Sim, NPA

The NPA has not released any platform pieces yet, with the plan to release a full housing plan soon as the first platform plank.

Housing

Two secondary suites in every home in Vancouver

City of Vancouver to build rental accommodations on city-owned land

Speed up permitting process

Kennedy Stewart, Independent

Stewart is expected to release his housing solutions on Sept. 10. So far, the independent candidate for mayor has released some policy points online but has not released a platform.

Government Accountability

Stewart will bring in a 12-month cooling-off period for departing City of Vancouver senior staff, which is similar to federal and provincial government rules. The policy would prevent private sector businesses working with the City of Vancouver from hiring senior staff in the 12 months following the staffer’s departure from city hall.

Environment

Stewart has promised to “use all available resources to fight the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project,” which could include taking the company developing the project to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Shauna Sylvester, Independent

As of Sept. 6, Sylvester has released five major platform pieces — the most of any of the mayoral candidates so far.

Small Business

Strengthen and expand Business Improvement Associations

Simplifying permitting and fee transparency

Appointing a Small Business Ombudsperson

Government Accountability

Releasing a public financial report on where tax revenue has been spent within first 100 days as mayor.

Producing a financial report on the Property Endowment Fund.

Lobbyist registry for Vancouver city hall and implementing a ban on former city staff and officials from lobbying for a one-year period.

Creating a ward-based system that also includes at-large councillors for Vancouver city hall.

Transportation

Advocate for the extension of the Broadway subway line to UBC.

Electrifying all city-owned vehicle fleets and developing centralized infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Support a regulated and safe ride-hailing industry and push for car-sharing and autonomous vehicle infrastructure.

Wai Young

Young’s Coalition Vancouver party has posted an 11-point platform on the party’s website.

Transportation

No new bike lanes in Vancouver

Tear out bike lanes at West 10th in front of VGH and the bike lane across the Cambie Bridge.

Cancel the bike lane near Kits Beach.

Undertake a review of all separated bike lanes down major arterial roadways.

Will not tear down the Georgia and Dunsmuir Viaducts.

Immediately reopen the Adanac Street Overpass to vehicles.

Free parking on Sunday and free parking after 8 p.m. every day of the week.

50 per cent of all City of Vancouver Parking Enforcement Officers will be retrained or let go.

Parking Enforcement officials that remain will be re-directed toward congestion issues and will focus upon ticketing and towing vehicles impeding rush hour traffic on main arterial roads.

Taxes

Take province to court over the 0.2 per cent school tax increase on the residential homes assessed between $3 million and $4 million and 0.4 per cent tax on homes assessed over $4 million.

Government Accountability

Undertake a full forensic review of the City of Vancouver’s finances.

Environment

Rolling out specific initiatives to clean up Vancouver from “needles in parks, to overflowing public trash cans, to graffiti.”