3 suspects wanted in Vaughan Mills shooting, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police say they are seeking the public’s assistance in finding three suspects after a shooting in a mall parking lot.
Officers said they responded to a call of shots fired at Vaughan Mills Mall shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 28.
When police arrived on the scene the suspects hard already fled in a vehicle. Surveillance video has been released of the three suspects walking through the mall as well as the vehicle they are believed to have fled in.
Investigators said they believe a man who attended hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the shooting was also involved. They said a 22-year old man from Toronto has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm among three other charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
