Harvest progressing rapidly in Saskatchewan

Almost all the fall rye and winter wheat is in the bin as harvest operations continue to progress rapidly across the province.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said on Thursday that 39 per cent of the 2018 crop is in the bin, well ahead of the five-year average of 25 per cent for the time of year.

Another 32 per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Harvest is furthest advanced in the southwest, with 60 per cent combined, with 56 per cent combined in the southeast.

Elsewhere, central regions are at 32 per cent, the northeast at 14 per cent, and the northwest at eight per cent.

The lack of moisture and strong wind caused the majority of crop damage in the past week, with some reports of frost damage.

Field conditions continue to deteriorate, with crop land topsoil conditions reported as 22 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short, and 31 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 18 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 41 per cent very short.

Farmers are being reminded to take their time during harvest and to be aware of overhead lines while crossing fields and yards.

SaskPower reported four incidents of farm machinery coming into contact with power equipment in the past week, bringing the total to 22 for August.