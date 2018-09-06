Fewer homes listed for sale in Saskatoon

A slow Saskatoon housing market is affecting the number of homes being listed for sale, continuing a trend seen for most of the year.

There were 2,019 active listings during August, down eight per cent from a year ago, with sales on par compared to a year ago.

It’s the seventh straight month listings have declined, which are off 11 per cent for the year compared to the first eight months of 2017.

“In a slower market, one typically sees fewer speculative sellers than in a hot market,” said Jason Yochim, the CEO of the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors.

Sales for August totaled 329, on par with 2017 but down slightly from the five-year average of 352.

The price of a single family home increased slightly in August to $312,200, reversing a trend of sliding prices over the past six months, but still off 1.1 per cent from a year ago.

Townhouse and apartment style condominium prices continue to drop.

The value of a townhouse declined to $225,200, down 3.9 per cent from July and off 15.5 per cent from ten years ago, when the value was $266,600.

Apartment style condos also continue a 10-year drop in value, from $223,000 in 2008 to $174,100 in August 2018, a drop of 21.9 per cent.

It took an average of 52 days to sell a home listed on the market.