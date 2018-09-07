Health
Manitobans lace-up their runners to help cure kidney disease

The Kidney Foundation of Canada - Manitoba Branch's Val Dunphy talks to Global News Morning about kidney disease rates and research is at when it comes to finding cures.

Manitoba has one of the highest rates of kidney disease across the country and upcoming walks are hoping to help tackle the problem.

Currently, 1 in 9 Manitobans suffer from kidney disease, according to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.

“Typically, 1 in 10 Canadians suffer from kidney disease, but unfortunately it’s more people in Manitoba. There’s also those with diabetes or people with high blood pressure or blood pressure that can’t be controlled that also experience troubles,” said Val Dunphy of the foundations Manitoba Branch.

At this time, there’s no known cure for the disease.

“We’re raising funds for research, we offer patient programs, and preventive initiatives,” Dunphy said.

“We know we might need difference cures for hereditary disease, we need better dialysis and better transplants,” she added.

READ MORE: Manitoba to cover utility costs for dialysis at home

The foundation is raising funds through walks its holding around Manitoba in September.

Dates:

  • Winnipeg Walk – Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at St. Vital Park in Winnipeg
  • Pembina Valley Walk – Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Morden Park in Morden
  • Brandon Walk – Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Westridge Community Centre in Brandon

Dunphy said it’s open to anyone who wants to take part.

“There’s walking and cycling. There are shorter routes for people with disabilities. It’s a great environment.”

For more information on kidney disease and the walks you can visit the foundation’s website.

WATCH: Walks are taking place throughout September in Manitoba to help fight kidney disease.

