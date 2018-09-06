Proportional representation leads to more political uncertainty: Fraser Institute study

A new survey from the Fraser Institute suggests that a change in the voting system in B.C. could actually be a negative thing for the province.

READ MORE: Official ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ side chosen B.C. vote on changing how politicians are elected

The institute looked at election data from 30 countries between the years 2000 and 2017, highlighting ways the B.C. legislature could change if it adopts a form of proportional representation.

Senior fellow Lydia Miljan says there is a greater likelihood of a majority government in first-past-the-post elections, and that 23 per cent of the time the election resulted in coalitions.

“In mixed systems, 95 per cent of the time, they are coalition governments, and in PR systems 87 per cent of the time they form coalition governments.”

British Columbians begin voting in October on whether to keep the first-past-the-post system or changing to proportional representation.

But Miljan says even if people decide to change, it’s uncertain how it will pan out in the province.

“If the public votes in favor of PR and they choose one of these systems, we don’t know what that system is going to look like in practice.”

The report also shows that it took longer for coalition governments to form, leaving many countries without a government for hundreds of days. Northern Ireland recently set a record for not having a government in place for 590 days.

Global News has reached out to the Vote PR BC Coalition for comment.