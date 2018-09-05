Canada
September 5, 2018 9:30 pm
Updated: September 5, 2018 9:31 pm

Ontario Cannabis Store signs additional supply agreements

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: One of the city's top cops and the owner of an Alderville medical marijuana dispensary talk the highs and lows of privatization with The Morning Show hosts. (Aug. 23)

TORONTO – Ontario has signed supply agreements with six more licensed cannabis producers, bringing the total to 32, along with 12 accessories suppliers.

The deals were announced Wednesday by the Ontario Cannabis Store, which will be selling pot online starting on Oct. 17 when recreational marijuana use is legalized.

It is also establishing a wholesale distribution network to supply cannabis to legal private stores once legislative requirements are put in place.

The agreements to date are with licensed producers such as Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Inc. as well as smaller players including Starseed Medicinal Inc. and Solace Health Inc.

The OCS says it will continue to work with partners to ensure the province has sufficient supply and a broad selection of cannabis products to meet the needs of Ontario consumers.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

