Rapid transit stop work order lifted, still no answers

A weeks long stop work order for a half-billion dollar city mega project has been lifted.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed construction crews are back on-site along two portions of the rapid transit corridor.

Four weeks ago Manitoba Hydro ordered crews off the construction site for the Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, claiming work was being done too close to hydro lines and towers. In some cases, the footing around transmission towers had been nearly completely excavated.

READ MORE: Manitoba Hydro issues stop work order on $500M bus rapid transit project

Hydro said work was being done in unsafe conditions. One week after the order was issued, some crews were allowed back on the worksite as a portion of that order was lifted. Work was allowed to continue at a nearby parking lot, but with conditions. Crews had to remain two metres away from towers and transmission lines.

The City said Manitoba Hydro completely lifted the stop work order on August 28, but they are are still in discussions with PCL and Hydro about the issues surrounding the active transportation pathways.

However, who is to blame for the error in the first place remains up in the air.

Weeks ago, Hydro told Global News it did not believe the work being done on site was in line with plans it previously approved.

Global News repeatedly asked the city specifically, if plans were changed without getting approval from Hydro or if PCL and construction crews were the one not following directions, and still have not been given an answer.