Staff and students try to beat the heat at 32 Thames Valley District schools without A/C

Students in London have spent their first two days of school under sweltering conditions.

While the majority of schools within the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have air conditioning to cool them down, 32 of the board’s 159 schools do not.

TVDSB superintendent of student achievement, Purveen Skinner, says some schools are older than others and were built without cooling systems, but adds that when they do major renovations, they make sure an H-VAC system is part of the upgrade.

“We have done some major renovations, and when that happens, we do try to upgrade as much as possible. Most recently, McGregor school and Davenport, both schools in Aylmer, have been upgraded and there are plans to upgrade Tweedsmuir.”

She added that there are still ways people can keep cool without A/C.

“Using fans, rotating classes through some cooler areas, limiting physical activities, ensuring that there are a lot of water breaks for students, dimming the lights if that works where there are lots of windows,” she began.

“Really thinking about the exertion that the students might be having in activities and really limiting that to more lighter kind of aerobic activity.”

Fortunately, it appears the sweltering heat is almost at an end. A cold front is expected to move in by Thursday with the high forecast to reach 23.