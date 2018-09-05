Toronto police charge 3 men with drug, firearm offences after traffic stop

Toronto police say they have arrested three men after they say they seized loaded guns and a quantity of drugs from a car pulled over for a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle at St. Dennis Drive and Linkwood Lane and found a loaded rifle, loaded handgun, and cocaine inside.

Officers said they’ve arrested Mohamed Ashaqzai, 20, Mohammad Patel, 20, and Hashim Randhawa, 20.

All three have been charged with 13 different offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a firearm obtained by crime. The men appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.