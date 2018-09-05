“I want to plead guilty” – accused shooter in Peterborough Home Depot parking lot insists on plea

A man accused of shooting his wife in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Peterborough last month says he simply wants to plead guilty.

Terrance Finn made another court appearance in Peterborough on Wednesday. The 73-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Sandra Finn, 70, following a shooting in a vehicle on the morning of Aug. 22.

Witnesses said Finn remained at the scene and placed a gun on the hood of the vehicle and waited for police to arrive.

“I want to plead guilty and move on with the case,” Finn said.

Finn on Wednesday told the court he still does not have a lawyer and did not qualify for legal aid.

A judge repeatedly told Finn that he would benefit greatly from the advice of a lawyer. The justice also said any plea would have to be made in Superior Court, however, a plea would not be accepted if Finn has not reviewed the case against him.

Finn continued to insist that he wanted to move the process along, telling the judge that there was, “no sense in wasting time.”

The judge said any lawyer retained by Finn would sit down with him, review the case and provide advice which could help the court proceedings move smoothly if he still wants to enter a plea.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 20.

Sandra Finn, was a longtime Omemee area resident and a mother of two.