Hunters urged to take extra precautions with dry conditions

Due to numerous wildfires that happened last year, the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) and the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association (SSGA) are asking hunters to take precautions with hunting season getting underway in the southern part of the province.

“We encourage all hunters to take extra precautions this hunting season with the increased risk of fires. These precautions include carrying a fire extinguisher in your vehicle, gaining permission from landowners before going on the property, avoiding unnecessary vehicle idling, and always staying on existing trails and roads,” said Chad MacPherson, General Manager of the SSGA.

The extremely dry conditions exist in several areas in Saskatchewan. As a result, there has arisen the potential risk for fires to start from the use of vehicles.

