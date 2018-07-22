Illegal hunting has three hunters face thousands of dollars in fines
Three hunters have been charged with fines of $37,000, following an illegal hunting bust in Manitoba.
The charges go back to 2015, when two American hunters enlisted the help of a guide from Alberta who’s licence had expired.
Discrepancies in the guide’s paperwork led conservation officers to the man, while following up on licence requirements.
Three bear hides and a skull were seized in the investigation by Manitoba conservation officers.
The three men are facing a long list of charges, including possessing illegally taken wildlife, hunting without a licence and three counts of hunting out of season.
The two American hunters were banned from hunting for two years, while the guide was banned for five years.
