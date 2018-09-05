Traffic
September 5, 2018

Water main break snarls downtown Vancouver traffic

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Police directing traffic at the site of a water main break in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Ryan Lidemark
City crews are cleaning up a water main break in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The break is on West Georgia Street near the art gallery and has been snarling traffic in the downtown core. The break is at the crosswalk by Hornby Street and Georgia Street.

Eastbound lanes are closed on Georgia Street from Hornby to Howe streets.

Traffic is reduced in both directions and police are on the scene directing traffic.

Global News