Water main break snarls downtown Vancouver traffic

City crews are cleaning up a water main break in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The break is on West Georgia Street near the art gallery and has been snarling traffic in the downtown core. The break is at the crosswalk by Hornby Street and Georgia Street.

Eastbound lanes are closed on Georgia Street from Hornby to Howe streets.

Traffic is reduced in both directions and police are on the scene directing traffic.

@VancouverPD #Vancouver – crews confirmed this water main break investigation will go on for at least a few hours. Georgia EB is down to one lane from Hornby to Howe until further notice. WB Georgia is open to 2 lanes @CFOXvan @Rock101Van @CKNW @GlobalBC @AM730Traffic pic.twitter.com/HY13rQMSu8 — Ryan Lidemark (@RyanLmark) September 5, 2018