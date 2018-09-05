Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a blue Mini Cooper struck a man believed to be in his 30s.
The pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Hamilton Police Reconstruction attending King and Hess. Pedestrian has been struck and in serious condition. King is closed between Bay & Queen. NB traffic on Hess & Caroline from Main also closed. Expect delays all morning. #HamOntpic.twitter.com/5ZjFqxtzAM
