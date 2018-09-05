Crime
September 5, 2018 10:18 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown hit-and-run

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

A driver fled the scene after a blue Mini Cooper struck a man believed to be in his 30's. It happened in the area between Caroline and Hess Street South.

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a blue Mini Cooper struck a man believed to be in his 30s.

The pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver left the vehicle at the scene.

It happened at about 5:30 Wednesday morning in the area between Caroline and Hess.

King Street, between Queen and Bay remains closed as police investigate.

hamilton police hess hit and run

Downtown
Hamilton
Hit and Run

