Man suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown hit-and-run

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a blue Mini Cooper struck a man believed to be in his 30s.

The pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton Police Reconstruction attending King and Hess. Pedestrian has been struck and in serious condition. King is closed between Bay & Queen. NB traffic on Hess & Caroline from Main also closed. Expect delays all morning. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/5ZjFqxtzAM — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 5, 2018

The driver left the vehicle at the scene.

It happened at about 5:30 Wednesday morning in the area between Caroline and Hess.

King Street, between Queen and Bay remains closed as police investigate.