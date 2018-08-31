Crime
August 31, 2018
Updated: August 31, 2018 7:06 am

Woman charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police investigate the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in Brampton on Aug. 31, 2018.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
BRAMPTON, Ont. – A 33-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday in Brampton, Ont..

Peel Region police Const. Sarah Patten says the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was struck at the intersection of Queen St. East and Goreway Drive at about 10:45 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patten says it’s believed the vehicle had a green light when the driver went through the intersection.

No names have been released.

