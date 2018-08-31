Woman charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Brampton
BRAMPTON, Ont. – A 33-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was struck and killed late Thursday in Brampton, Ont..
Peel Region police Const. Sarah Patten says the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was struck at the intersection of Queen St. East and Goreway Drive at about 10:45 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Patten says it’s believed the vehicle had a green light when the driver went through the intersection.
No names have been released.
