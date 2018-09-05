Bill Kelly: Woodward’s new book exposes Trump incompetence

Award-winning journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book is being called a shocking validation of the incompetence of the Trump White House.

The book, Fear: Trump In The White House, presents a chilling account of how key people in Trump’s administration describe the frustration of dealing with the narcissistic and unhinged president.

READ MORE: Donald Trump denies calling his attorney general ‘mentally retarded’

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly refers to Trump as an idiot and Defense Secretary James Mattis is quoted as saying that Trump has the understanding and comprehension of a fifth or sixth grader.

Of course, Kelly and Mattis and other staffers now deny uttering any derogatory opinions of their boss, but we need to stack that up against Woodward’s stellar journalistic reputation.

WATCH: Aides trash Trump in explosive new book

It was Woodward and fellow journalist Carl Bernstein who exposed the corruption and criminal activity of the Nixon White House with their exhaustive expose of the Watergate affair.

More recently, Woodward’s book, Plan of Attack, shed light on the contrived and false justification of the shock and awe invasion of Iraq and how former vice-president Dick Chaney and others cashed in on that dire deception.

In each case, Woodward was vilified by the zealots who supported those corrupt regimes, but Woodward keeps notes and records conversations and his assertions were proven to be correct.

In this latest expose, it appears that Woodward confirms many Americans’ worst fear; that at a critical time in their history, they have elected the most unqualified and incompetent president in recent history.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML