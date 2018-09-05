Okanagan Sun football team ready to shine on home turf

The Okanagan Sun football team is getting ready for the first game this year on home turf.

Coach Ben Macauley said the team is looking forward to having friends and family cheering from the sidelines for Saturday’s game against the Langley Rams.

“It’s going to be a packed house,” Macauley said. “It’s going to be good for our team to sleep in their own beds, get a good night’s rest, and show our players what we have to offer here as a community.”

Game time is 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Apple Bowl Stadium.