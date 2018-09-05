Sports
September 5, 2018 1:42 am
Updated: September 5, 2018 1:44 am

Okanagan Sun football team ready to shine on home turf

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The Okanagan Sun are gearing up for the rest of the season. Jules Knox reports as the team gets ready to take on the Langley Rams for their first home game.

A A

The Okanagan Sun football team is getting ready for the first game this year on home turf.

Coach Ben Macauley said the team is looking forward to having friends and family cheering from the sidelines for Saturday’s game against the Langley Rams.

“It’s going to be a packed house,” Macauley said. “It’s going to be good for our team to sleep in their own beds, get a good night’s rest, and show our players what we have to offer here as a community.”

Game time is 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Apple Bowl Stadium.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Junior Football
Football
home game
Home Turf
Junior Football
Okanagan
Okanagan Sun
Sun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News