World
September 4, 2018 9:02 pm

Fraternity association votes to ban hard liquor from member chapters and events

By Staff The Associated Press

The former Penn State Beta Theta Pi currently sits empty on Burrowes Road after being shut down

Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP
A A

The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada says most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol under a rule adopted during its recent annual meeting.

The North-American Interfraternity Conference said Tuesday that in “a near-unanimous vote” on Aug. 27, its 66 international and national men’s fraternities adopted the rule prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapters and events unless served by licensed third-party vendors.

Coverage of fraternities on Globalnews.ca:

The member fraternities have until Sept. 1, 2019, to implement the rule across their more than 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses.

The rule adoption follows the alcohol-related deaths last year of fraternity pledges at Louisiana State University and Penn State University.

READ MORE: Harvard proposal would ban all fraternities, sororities starting fall 2018

Conference president and CEO Judson Horras says the new rule shows the fraternities’ focus on the safety of their members.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
alcohol ban fraternity
Fraternities
fraternity
fraternity alcohol ban
fraternity booze ban
fraternity hard liquor ban
hard booze ban fraternity
hard liquor ban fraternities
north-american interfraternity conference

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News