Regina mother and daughter meet pop star Taylor Swift

Never in their wildest dreams did Christy Garn and her 15-year-old daughter Nicole think they would meet Taylor Swift.

But when they were invited backstage to meet Swift during her Reputation tour in Minneapolis on Aug. 31, the Regina duo were ready for it.

“We were in shock the moment we got the passes in our hands, to the moment we met her,” Christy said.

“Even today, it still doesn’t feel like it’s real.”

The shock was so real, they calculated the odds of it happening.

“We figured it out — there were 80,000 people in that stadium and they choose 30. That’s [about] a 0.00034 per cent chance [of meeting her],” Christy said.

“And it was our first time ever seeing her.”

After the show, Christy and Nicole were brought to a waiting room, along with all the other Swiftys.

Swift took about an hour to get ready before meeting her fans. Despite the wait, there were no signs of bad blood.

“She popped out of this curtain — jumped out — and scared all of us and said, ‘Hey guys, sorry for making you wait so long, but I’m ready to meet you now,’” Christy said.

“She spent 15-20 minutes with us, just talking. From anything to her cats, to my dog. I showed her my double-jointed elbows just like she has and she laughed.”

It all started early in the show when Christy and Nicole noticed Andrea Swift – Swift’s mom — sitting behind them.

Although they weren’t originally picked to meet Swift, they introduced themselves to Andrea after the show where they were given an invite.

“I said to Taylor’s mom, ‘It’s fate. It’s just destiny,’ and she agreed that it definitely was. We were just meant to meet each other,” Christy said.

“We got really lucky, really really lucky.”

It wasn’t just Swift who helped write their love story that night. It was everyone in the stadium.

“Swifty fandom is so nice. I’ve never been to a concert where everybody loved everybody,” Christy said.

Call it what you want, but if this was a movie, you would have to believe, they’ll never shake it off.