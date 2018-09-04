Tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy will be monitored: OpenHydro

One of the companies behind the now defunct Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy says it has brought it workers from Ireland to ensure the huge underwater generator is properly monitored.

Last month, Nova Scotia Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette said the turbine was not in compliance with its environmental assessment because required environmental monitoring had stopped after Paris-based Naval Energies pulled the plug on the project.

Cape Sharp Tidal issued a brief statement Tuesday saying OpenHydro, a Naval Energies subsidiary based in Ireland, had brought in a specialized team on the weekend to “establish ongoing operational control and environmental monitoring of the turbine.”

The turbine is still operating at the bottom of the Minas Passage.

Mombourquette said he has talked with project partner Emera Inc. about handling monitoring.

Complicating matters is the fact Emera pulled out of the project last month after OpenHydro filed for liquidation.