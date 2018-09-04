Canada
September 4, 2018

Tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy will be monitored: OpenHydro

By Staff The Canadian Press

A turbine for the Cape Sharp Tidal project is seen at the Pictou Shipyard in Pictou, N.S. on Thursday, May 19, 2016.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
One of the companies behind the now defunct Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy says it has brought it workers from Ireland to ensure the huge underwater generator is properly monitored.

Last month, Nova Scotia Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette said the turbine was not in compliance with its environmental assessment because required environmental monitoring had stopped after Paris-based Naval Energies pulled the plug on the project.

Cape Sharp Tidal issued a brief statement Tuesday saying OpenHydro, a Naval Energies subsidiary based in Ireland, had brought in a specialized team on the weekend to “establish ongoing operational control and environmental monitoring of the turbine.”

The turbine is still operating at the bottom of the Minas Passage.

Mombourquette said he has talked with project partner Emera Inc. about handling monitoring.

Complicating matters is the fact Emera pulled out of the project last month after OpenHydro filed for liquidation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

