Edmonton Comedy Festival ready to welcome over 30 performers to 4-day event

Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual Edmonton Comedy Festival presented by ATB Financial, the event’s organizers announced on Tuesday.

In the first 24 hours they were available, half of the tickets to the festival’s 20 shows sold out.

“This is our greatest variety of talent and productions to date with stand-up, improv, comedy magic, seminars and a free kids show,” said festival producer Andrew Grose, who is also a co-host of 630 CHED’s Afternoon News, and is slated to take part in two performances of his own at the festival.

Illusionist Matt Disero will be performing a brand new comedy magic show and the festival also boasts a one-night only performance by actor K. Trevor Wilson from the TV series Letterkenny.

Also performing is Louis Ramey from the reality TV show Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent star John Wing and Steve Patterson with CBC radio’s The Debaters.

“We’re really excited about the performers we’re welcoming this year,” Grose said. “This really is an all-star lineup!”

Returning this year is the Media Challenge where members of Edmonton’s media scene perform a five-minute stand-up comedy routine. Global Edmonton’s own Jesse Beyer was the winner in 2016 and over the years other Global or 630 CHED personalities like Quinn Ohler, Quinn Phillips, Nancy Carlson, Margeaux Maron, Eileen Bell, Reid Wilkins and Ryan Jespersen have also taken part.

Tickets are available now at the festival’s website. The Edmonton Comedy Festival runs Oct. 10 to 13.