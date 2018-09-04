Civil liberties groups sue U.S. over alleged plans to thwart Keystone XL pipeline protests

Civil liberties advocates have sued the U.S government alleging law enforcement agencies are manoeuvring to crack down on anticipated protests over the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union and its Montana affiliate filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday against the U.S. Departments of Defence, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice.

The groups want the court to order the release of all records pertaining to co-operation between federal, state and local law enforcement and private security companies.

Government agency representatives declined immediate comment.

The suit cites prior efforts by law enforcement to disband Indigenous people and other protesters opposed to a separate project, the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Keystone XL would transport crude oil from Alberta through Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska.

