Kingston councillor calls for integrity commissioner investigation into potential information leak

Coun. Kevin George sent an email to all members of council on Aug. 30, asking anyone who may have leaked information from the closed council meeting of Aug. 7 to step forward or he would request a formal investigation by the integrity commissioner.

The email given to Global Kingston reads in part:

“I felt it was necessary to let you all know that I was proceeding with an investigation in hopes that if someone did indeed breach the code of conduct they may consider speaking with the mayor…”

George says no one has responded to his email.

“I have not received a response nor has the mayor’s office as far as I know so if there is a guilty party out there, they haven’t taken us up on our opportunity to come clean.”

George has now filed a request with the integrity commissioner for an investigation.

The list of who could have leaked information from the Aug. 7 meeting comes down to a member of council or city staff, but George says he suspects it was a member of council.

“Who gains the most out of talking with a member of the public? My feeling is in this particular case, it would be a member of city council.”

George cites Shirley Bailey’s Aug. 13 email to the city clerk as evidence of why he thinks there was a leak.

The president of the Frontenac Heritage Foundation alleges the city and Homestead Land Holdings struck a deal behind closed doors over its proposed two highrises on lower Queen Street, a project that’s currently before the Planning Appeal Tribunal.

A portion of Bailey’s email reads:

“I have been told that an information report will be forthcoming to council, but I fail to understand why this is not detailed staff report to planning committee…”

George says he’s not aware of any public documents that speak to the specific type of report that council would be releasing.

“It wasn’t something that was picked up through the reading of any of the reports because that was not available in any of the reports and the fact that she uses the terminology that I was told.”

George says he expects to be hearing from the integrity commissioner in the next day or two.