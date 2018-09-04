Nottawasaga OPP seek suspect in connection with pharmacy robbery in Everett

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a pharmacy in Everett.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Saturday just after 3:30 p.m., police received a report that a pharmacy on Main Street had been robbed.

Police say a man entered the pharmacy and demanded drugs.

Officers say the suspect indicated he had a weapon, however, no weapon was seen.

According to police, the man fled on foot with a small amount of narcotics.

Police are now searching for a man with a medium build and brown hair. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, black scrub-style pants, black running shoes with distinctive white banding and white gloves.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 705-434-1939. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.