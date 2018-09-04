Military moves in for week-long training exercises near Goderich

If you’re in the Goderich area over the next week, don’t be surprised if you hear what sounds like explosives.

In a statement, Huron OPP said the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be running training exercises starting Tuesday and running through to next Monday.

The exercises will take place at the former Bluewater Youth Centre south of Goderich. Officers asked members of the public to avoid the area for the duration.

The building won’t be damaged. In fact, the OPP said members of the CAF leave their training sites in the same or better shape than when they arrived.