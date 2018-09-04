Prime Minister Trudeau spending Tuesday in Surrey

The prime minister is spending the day in Surrey to talk transit and crime and will wrap up the evening with a fundraiser.

Justin Trudeau will join B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson to make a transit announcement centring on light rail transit.

Then it’s off to a roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control with the ministers of National Defence and Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

In the evening there’s a Liberal party dinner in Newton and tickets start at $95 and go up in price to $1,500.

A news release says media coverage is being facilitated for the event and the names, city and province of those in attendance will be posted online within 45 days.