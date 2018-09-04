Politics
September 4, 2018 9:45 am

Prime Minister Trudeau spending Tuesday in Surrey

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Nanaimo.

BC Government
The prime minister is spending the day in Surrey to talk transit and crime and will wrap up the evening with a fundraiser.

Justin Trudeau will join B.C. Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson to make a transit announcement centring on light rail transit.

Then it’s off to a roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control with the ministers of National Defence and Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

In the evening there’s a Liberal party dinner in Newton and tickets start at $95 and go up in price to $1,500.

A news release says media coverage is being facilitated for the event and the names, city and province of those in attendance will be posted online within 45 days.

Global News