Weather
September 3, 2018 8:58 pm
Updated: September 3, 2018 9:03 pm

Frost warning issued in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for areas in western Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Environment Canada issued a frost warning for areas in western Saskatchewan on Monday.

A ridge of high pressure is approaching from the west and will continue to build into southern Saskatchewan Tuesday, according to meteorologists.

READ MORE: Considerable progress made on Saskatchewan harvest

Extensive frost is likely Wednesday morning through a large portion of southern Saskatchewan.

The federal agency is asking people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

For weather on the go, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Frost advisory issued for:

  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Frost
Frost Saskatchewan
Frost Warning
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Winter is Coming

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News