Frost warning issued in Saskatchewan
Environment Canada issued a frost warning for areas in western Saskatchewan on Monday.
A ridge of high pressure is approaching from the west and will continue to build into southern Saskatchewan Tuesday, according to meteorologists.
Extensive frost is likely Wednesday morning through a large portion of southern Saskatchewan.
The federal agency is asking people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisory issued for:
- Leader – Gull Lake
- Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
- Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
