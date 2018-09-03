Frost warning issued in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada issued a frost warning for areas in western Saskatchewan on Monday.

A ridge of high pressure is approaching from the west and will continue to build into southern Saskatchewan Tuesday, according to meteorologists.

Extensive frost is likely Wednesday morning through a large portion of southern Saskatchewan.

The federal agency is asking people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisory issued for:

Leader – Gull Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin