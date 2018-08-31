Saskatoon weather outlook: cool long weekend, risk of frost ahead

A cool Labour Day long weekend and a risk of frost as the school year kicks off.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

A few showers slipped through early Friday morning with lingering clouds into the day as temperatures dipped back toward single digits overnight.

Winds kicked in once again during the day with sustained speeds above 30 km/h and gusts over 50 km/h before noon as we warmed into the mid-teens.

Mix of sun & cloud outside in Saskatoon on this Friday morning heading into a long weekend! https://t.co/rCIvqrc4qX #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/USoC75nTEa — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 31, 2018

Winds are picking back up across central #Sask, now at 26 gusting to 42 km/h in Saskatoon https://t.co/rCIvqrc4qX #yxe pic.twitter.com/z7ucXmXtuk — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 31, 2018

Increasing sunshine dominates the remainder of the day as breezy winds continue and the mercury slides up toward the upper teens for an afternoon high.

Friday Night

Winds ease Friday evening and clouds roll back in overnight with the next batch of fronts set to slide in as we cool back into single digits.

Saturday

A cold front will slide through to start the long weekend on Saturday with winds gusting upwards of 50 to 60 km/h as it does so.

There is a good chance of a brief bout of showers along the front, which will put a damper on daytime heating keeping temperatures in the high teens in the afternoon.

Sunday

More sunshine returns on Sunday as winds ease back a bit, however some high clouds are expected to stream back in during the day, but shouldn’t obscure all of the sunlight from getting through.

In the afternoon, the mercury will attempt to make it up into the upper teens for an afternoon high, but it’ll certainly be jacket weather to start the day with a morning low around 4 C.

Labour Day Monday

Rain is likely at times for Labour Day Monday with a system that’s slated to swing through central Saskatchewan.

It could bring 5 millimetres or so and is expected to keep our afternoon high in the teens once again as gusty winds pick back up.

Back-to-school outlook

The first day of school will start out on a cool note with temperatures sliding back to around 2 to 4 C Tuesday morning, so brace for a risk of frost Wednesday morning as the mercury slides even closer toward the freezing mark.

Breezy winds will kick off the first week of school under a mix of sun and cloud with daytime highs only making it into the mid-teens on Tuesday before hopping into the upper teens for the rest of the week.

Scott Matheson took the August 31 Your Saskatchewan photo at Fowler Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.