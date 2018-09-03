Skaha Bluffs
Rescuers work to save woman who fell into cave at Skaha Bluffs

PENSAR is coordinating a rescue at Skaha Bluffs on Monday afternoon.

Penticton Search and Rescue is in the midst of coordinating the rescue of a woman who has fallen into a cave in the Skaha Bluffs recreational area.

First responders were called to the area around noon. As of 2:00 p.m. on Monday the rescue effort was ongoing.

PENSAR said the operation was expected to last hours.

A witness told Global News that 14 search and rescue members, fire crews, police and ambulance had also attended the scene and a command post had been set up.

He said that after visiting the command post he learned that around 2:00 p.m. rescuers made it to the cave entrance but that rescuers had not had any contact so far with the patient.

